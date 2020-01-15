Left Menu
AAI signs MoU to develop Greenfield Airport at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh

A Greenfield airport follows certain designs suitable for environment. India has presently 12 Greenfield Airports.

Image Credit: AAI

Airports Authority of India on Wednesday singed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Himachal Pradesh (GoHP) for the development of a Greenfield Airport at Nagchala near Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

"The development of the Greenfield Airport with unidirectional runway will be implemented through a Joint Venture Company (JVC) wherein AAI will hold 51 percent equity and the remaining 49% equity will be held by the GoHP or its designated agency," said AAI in a media statement. The proposed airport at Nagchala near Mandi. Initially, the airport will be suitable for operation of aircraft up to ATR 72.

The JVC will undertake the functions of designing, developing, constructing and completion of the Airport ("Project") including finance, for commercial civil aviation operation as well as undertake operation, maintenance, management of the Airport in accordance with the terms and conditions of the MOU. "AAI will soon incorporate a JVC under Companies Act, 2013 and will also execute a Joint Venture Agreement and Shareholders Agreement with GoHP and Communication, Navigation, Surveillance and Air Traffic Management (CNS / ATM) Agreement with JVC," it added. The MoU was reportedly signed by H.S. Balhrara, Executive Director (Planning) from AAI and Yunus, IAS, Director, Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation from GoHP at AAI`s Corporate Headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi in the presence of Arvind Singh, Chairman, AAI, A K Pathak, Member (Planning), AAI, Vineet Gulati, Member (ANS), AAI and senior officials of AAI.

