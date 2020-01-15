Sujapur violence: 3 cops suspended, 2 civic volunteers

The authorities have suspended three police constables and demobilised two civic volunteers for their alleged involvement in the violence at Sujapur in Malda district during the nationwide strike by central trade unions on January 8, a police officer said. The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) during its investigation has identified the five, Malda district Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said on Wednesday.

The CID which on January 9 took over the probe into incidents of violence at Sujapur in Kaliachak area found the five involved in damaging vehicles at Sujapur on that day, Rajoria said. A large number of people had gathered on National Highway 34 at Sujapur disrupting traffic movement there. A total of eight vehicles - six government and two private - were then set ablaze and many others were damaged.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the policemen, who were purportedly seen vandalizing cars near Sujapur bus stand in a video footage that had gone viral on social media. Police has started proceedings against 33 people, nine of whom were arrested in connection with violence and clashes at Sujapur.

Enforcers of the strike had also ransacked a bus and attacked policemen with bricks when they tried to stop them from damaging property virtually turning the area into a battlefield. Five police officers were injured in the attack..

