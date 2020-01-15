Left Menu
Development News Edition

844 e-terminals set up for Kashmir division residents for broadband access

Jammu and Kashmir principal secretary Rohit Kansal on Wednesday said that 844 e-terminals have been established for residents of Kashmir division and 69 e-terminals have been set up for tourists for broadband access.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 22:35 IST
844 e-terminals set up for Kashmir division residents for broadband access
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Rohit Kansal speaking to reporters in Jammu on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir principal secretary Rohit Kansal on Wednesday said that 844 e-terminals have been established for residents of Kashmir division and 69 e-terminals have been set up for tourists for broadband access. "844 e-terminals have been established for the general public and students of Kashmir division and 69 e-terminals have been set up for tourists. Apart from this, separate terminals have been provided for filing GST returns," Kansal told reporters here.

He further said that sustained efforts are being made for infiltration attempts on LoC by terrorists who are using VoIP-encrypted mobile communications and using social media to plan and carry out terror activities in the region. "After carefully considering all possibilities, it has been decided that hospitals, banks, government offices, education and travel department providing essential services will be provided broadband in Kashmir division," he said.

"2G services will be opened in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Udhampur for white-listed sites. No social media apps will be allowed," he added. Kansal said that all actions will be taken while taking into consideration the Supreme Court order on the Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India and other cases.

On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration issued orders to partially allow 2G mobile connectivity on postpaid mobiles for accessing white-listed sites in five districts of Jammu region-- Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi from January 15. The administration also allowed broadband internet services in hotels, educational institutions and travel establishments in the Union Territory.

According to the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department, the Kashmir division will establish an additional 400 internet kiosks. The order came days after the Supreme Court, on January 10, directed to review all orders suspending internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and stated that the "right to access the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the constitution".

The Central government had suspended the internet in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Three persons arrested with 3.4 kg gold at Chennai airport

Three persons were arrested with a cache of 3.4 kg gold worth Rs 1.39 crore here on Tuesday.The Commissioner of Customs recovered the haul at the Chennai airport.Further investigation is underway. ANI...

Kim Kardashian shares pictures of daughter Chicago as she turns two

As Kim Kardashians beloved daughter Chicago West turned two on Wednesday, the American media personality shared unseen pictures of her daughter. The 39-year-old model took to her Instagram and Twitter to share the pictures marking her daugh...

Fadnavis writes to Thackeray to make 'Tanhaji' tax-free in Maha

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding to make Ajay Devgan-starrer film Tanhaji tax-free in the state.The movie has already been declared as GST SGST free in Uttar Prades...

AMU postpones varsity examinations, new dates to be announced soon

The Aligarh Muslim University AMU on Wednesday postponed all varsity examinations and said new dates will be announced soon. All examinations of the University have been postponed. New dates will be announced soon, the varsity PRO Omar Sale...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020