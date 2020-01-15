Three persons arrested with 3.4 kg gold at Chennai airport
Three persons were arrested with a cache of 3.4 kg gold worth Rs 1.39 crore here on Tuesday.
The Commissioner of Customs recovered the haul at the Chennai airport.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
