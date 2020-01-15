Four die in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

Four people died and two others were injured after an accident at Ravulapalem highway here on Wednesday. Ravulapalem police said, "A car was going towards Visakhapatnam with four persons. When it reached Ravulapalem highway, it lost balance due to over speed. The car hit the divider and fell on another car with six persons inside it. Of them, three died on the spot and one died while on the way to the hospital. The other two have been admitted to Delta Hospital in Rajahmundry."

The four persons in the car that has overturned and caused the accident have been absconded from the place. The police suspect they might have admitted in some hospital, however, the police could not yet trace them out. A case is registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.