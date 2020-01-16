Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pro-merger people running Goa govt: Sardesai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 10:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 10:21 IST
Pro-merger people running Goa govt: Sardesai

Former Goa deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai has claimed the state government was being run by people who wanted merger of the state with Maharashtra. The Goa Forward Party (GFP) president also alleged that attempts at "reverse merger" were being made by "adding areas of Maharashtra like Dodamarg" into Goa.

He was addressing a function on Wednesday at Margao in South Goa district, on the eve of the anniversary of Goa's historic referendum in 1967. The referendum on whether to merge Goa with the neighbouring state was held on January 16, 1967. The then ruling Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) was in favour of becoming a part of Maharashtra, but leaders from various other parties opposed it.

Sardesai said the current Pramod Sawant-led government has not organised any official function to celebrate the anniversary of the 'Opinion Poll Day'. During the referendum in 1967, 54 per cent of the state's population voted against the merger, he claimed.

"It was not a thumping majority, it was simple majority. The 43 per cent who supported the merger are in the government, that is why the government has not organised a single state-level function to commemorate the day," he said. Sardesai, whose party was part of the BJP-led Goa government till July 2019 when its ministers were dropped from the Sawant-led cabinet, alleged that attempts at "reverse merger" were being made by "adding areas of Maharashtra" like Dodamarg into Goa.

The GFP leader also said that those who were defeated in the 1967 referendum have always been trying to subjugate Goans through their actions, like opposing the demand for official language status to Konkani language. Some leaders from Dodamarg in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district adjoining the Goa border have been demanding merger of the tehsil with the coastal state.

In November last year, Sardesai accused Pramod Sawant of buying huge tracts of lands in Dodamarg and said the chief minister supported the demand of its merger with Goa. Sawant, however, said his purchase of property in Dodamarg was perfectly legal and that he does not support the demand of its merger with Goa..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Barty to soak up pressure of hopeful Australia

Bringing the world number one ranking and Grand Slam success to the Australian Open, home hero Ash Barty will carry a heavy burden of expectation to deliver the goods at Melbourne Park.The stocky 23-year-olds rollicking 2019 season has rais...

Tennis-Wozniacki to head into retirement, loved but legacy unsure

Caroline Wozniacki will, fittingly, take her final bow over the next fortnight at Melbourne Park, the scene of her only Grand Slam victory in a career that earned her praise for her tenacity and approachable character but also saw her acqui...

Odisha train accident:Helplines set up in Mumbai, Thane

In the wake of derailment of theMumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus LTT Express, the CentralRailway has set up helplines at five stations to provide updates about the accident to relatives of the train passengers, an official said on...

Tennis-Rejuvenated Osaka looking to retain Melbourne title

Japans Naomi Osaka heads to Melbourne looking to defend her Australian Open title following a tumultuous 2019 which saw her reach world number one, change coach twice and become the second-highest-paid female athlete on the planet.Osakas vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020