14 cars gutted in fire in Vivek Vihar

Fourteen cars were gutted in a fire at an open ground opposite Vivek Vihar police station early Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. The fire department received a call about the fire at 2.25 am after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said. Fourteen cars parked on an open ground opposite Vivek Vihar police station caught fire. The old cars were kept for sale-purchase purpose.

A dealer who is into the business had parked the vehicles there , the official said. The fire was brought under control by 3 am.

