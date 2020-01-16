Left Menu
Delhi's air quality remains 'poor', despite rain

Despite rain in the morning, the pollution level in Delhi remained in the 'poor' category on Thursday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 245, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Despite rain in the morning, the pollution level in Delhi remained in the 'poor' category on Thursday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 245, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The AQI was in the 'poor' category at 235 in Chandani Chowk while at Mathura road it was at 166. Adjoining Uttar Pradesh's Noida recorded 'very poor' air quality at 323.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. The PM10 and PM2.5 levels in Delhi touched 178 and 104 respectively.

SAFAR has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion when the air quality is not good. "People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. It is advisable for the asthmatics to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see a doctor, if there are palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it stated in its advisory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

