ST & SC Development Dept comes under 'Mo Sarkar' programme

In its bid to take the administration close to the people, the Odisha government has announced the inclusion of the ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department under the 'Mo Sarkar' (my government) programme. The 'Mo Sarkar' programme was launched by the state government on October 2, 2019, under which the government takes feedback from the beneficiaries. Ministers, senior officers talk to the beneficiaries over the phone and ensure that the welfare schemes are implemented at the grass-root level in letter and spirit.

The ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department looks into the welfare of almost 70 per cent of Odishas population comprising Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste, OBC and minority communities, officials said. "The mainstreaming of these large communities is essential for the holistic development of the state.

Therefore, the inclusion of this department in the Mo Sarkar initiative will now bring in the desired results," Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Wednesday. The chief minister said this initiative will be an instrument of empowerment of more than three crore traditionally underprivileged people and will bring in a rapid turn-around in our approach in delivering public services.

"It will ensure governance with absolute accountability to the citizens. This department has undertaken the onerous task of providing residential education to more than six lakh ST and SC students staying in about 6,500 hostels. This is no mean achievement. And our tribal boys and girls are doing well in the academics too," he said. 'Mo Sarkar' now launched in 22 Integrated Tribal Development Agencies and 17 micro projects for PVTGs (particularly vulnerable tribal groups), will certainly fast pace the socio-economic development process in the project areas, and the objectives of various schemes will be achieved faster, Patnaik said.

The ST and SC Development Minister Jagannath Sarka said that the department is fully prepared to take up the responsibilities of 'Mo Sarkar'. The initiative will bring efficiency and accelerate the process of development, he said. Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said, "Mo Sarkar has two specific aspects which include the feedback process on behavioural aspects of the employees and their efficiency. It also has a clear focus on transparency"..

