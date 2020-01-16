Breeding loan helps in conservation of Himalayan serow

A "breeding loan" arrangement between Assam State Zoo and Nagaland Zoo has helped in the conservation of the Himalayan serow, an endangered wildlife species. A Himalayan serow calf was born in the Assam state zoo here on Wednesday, officials said.

The Assam State Zoo which is the coordinating zoo for conservation breeding of serow had only two female serow and the Nagaland Zoo had only one male. Both the Zoo discussed the matter and Nagaland Zoo sent the male to Assam State Zoo for breeding, for a certain period of time with the approval of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) as there was no point for the endangered species to remain unpaired, the official added.

The Himalayan serow is a goat-antelope native to the Eastern Himalayas and Eastern and Southeastern Bangladesh and is listed in the IUCN Red List as its population is dwindling due to habitat loss and hunting for its meat. At the Assam State Zoo, the male and female serow were carefully paired and within ten months of the arrival of the male and pairing with a female, the first serow calf was born on Wednesday.

This is the first time that animals have been exchanged on breeding loan and the breeding has been successful. "This is a very special occasion for both Zoos and for the conservation of serow", Assam Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said.

He wished for the well-being of the newborn serow and congratulated both the zoos for taking this unique initiative. PTI DG RG RG.

