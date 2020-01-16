Terrace collapses in Delhi's Mukundpur, two injured

Two people were injured after the terrace of a house collapsed in Delhi's Mukundpur area on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

The fire department received a call about the collapse at around 12.44 pm after which two fire tenders were rushed to spot, they said.

According to the fire department, a terrace of a house collapsed leaving two persons injured. They were rushed to the hospital with the help of the police.

