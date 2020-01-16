Maha: 24 injured in bus-truck collision in Raigad

Twenty four people, including 17 college students, were injured when a bus collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday morning, a police official said. The mishap took place at Nagothane around 8.30 am when the state transport bus was going to Mumbai from Alibaug, located around 95 km from here, he said.

The driver of the speeding truck, which was coming from the opposite direction, lost control over the wheels. As a result, the vehicle collided with the bus, he said. "Twenty four people, including 17 students of a college and the truck driver, were injured. All of them were rushed to a nearby hospital. Two of those injured were later shifted to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai," the official said.

All the injured persons were reported to be out of danger, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

