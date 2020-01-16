Promotion Adalats for Odisha government employees

The Odisha government has decided to hold 'Promotion Adalat' in the last week of January every year. Employees denied promotion in service can approach the promotion adalats.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed the administration to hold 'Promotion Adalats' on January 28, 29 and 31 at six places in Bhubaneswar. The Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretaries of different administrative departments will preside over the Promotion Adalats.

The aggrieved employees who were eligible for promotion as on December 31 of the previous year may submit their representation at gadmin.or@nic.in latest by January 23, an official said. The employees would need to be present themselves during the promotion adalat and could not be represented by anyone else or the service association.

In case someone is eligible and due, but not promoted, then responsibility will be fixed on higher authority for lapse, the official said, adding that it is expected that this transparent, time bound promotion will incentivize hard work and inspire government employees to put their best, leading to better public service delivery which is the hallmark of 5T in governance. The state government has adopted 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time leading to Transformation) initiative in governance.

Chief Secretary AK Tripathy will preside the promotion Adalat at the Chief Ministers Grievance Cell department while Development Commissioner SC Mohapatra will preside the adalat at Gopabandhu Academy. Agriculture Production Commissioner, PK Mohapatra and additional chief secretary, R K Sharma will chair the adalats at Krushi Bhawan auditorium and Kalinga Stadium Conference Hall, respectively.

Additional Chief Secretary (Rural Development) PK Jena will preside the adalat at SIRD Conference Hall while Mona additional chief secretary (Forest and Environment) Mona Sharma will hold the adalat at IDCO fifth floor conference hall..

