Balcony of house collapses in Delhi's Mukundpur, two injured

Two teenage girls were injured after the balcony of a house collapsed in Delhi's Mukundpur area on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. The victims -- Saloni (13) and Naaz (18) sustained minor leg injuries and were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital with the help of the police, they said.

The fire department received a call at around 12.44 pm about the incident after which two fire tenders were rushed to spot, they said. According to officials, when they reached the spot, they found that the balcony of a house had collapsed, leaving two teenaged girls injured.

In another incident, an under-construction house collapsed in west Delhi's Janakpuri at around 3.30 pm, fire department officials said. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

