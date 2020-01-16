Maratha outfit demands Raut's apology for remarks on Shivaji

Maratha Kranti Morcha on Thursday demanded an unconditional apology from Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his "objectionable" remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji and his ancestry. Raut had said on Wednesday that BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale should give proof that he is the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, and asserted that no one has ownership rights over the Maratha warrior king.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Maratha Kranti Morcha leader Sanjay Sawant said, "We condemn Raut's remarks and demand his unconditional apology. If he refuses to apologise within 24 hours, then we will not spare him." Sawant also appealed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to control Raut. "If you don't control him, we will do it our way," he said, adding that the outfit also condemns Jay Bhagwan Goyal's "objectionable" book Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.