Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Following are the top stories

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 hrs. BOM8 MH-LD RAUT Sanjay Raut withdraws remark on ex-PM Indira Gandhi Mumbai: After criticism from ally Congress, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday withdrew his controversial remarks wherein he claimed that former prime minister Indira Gandhi met gangster Karim Lala in Mumbai.

Did underworld fund Cong? Fadnavis on Raut's remark on ex-PM Mumbai: Amid the controversy over Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's claim that late prime minister Indira Gandhi met gangster Karim Lala here, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis wondered whether the Congress was "funded by Mumbai's underworld". BOM10 GJ-RAJNATH-DEFENCE-TARGET USD 26 bn defence production turnover target by 2025: Rajnath Surat: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the government has set a target of achieving a turnover of USD 26 billion by 2025 in defence production as India cannot remain dependent on arms import forever.

LGB2 MH-HC-WADIA HOSPITAL Govt has money for statues, not public health: HC Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Maharashtra government for dragging its feet over financial aid to Wadia Hospitals for women and children, and said the government has money for statues but not for public health. BES5 MH-THACKERAY-FARMERS Govt committed to making Maha farmers self-reliant: Uddhav Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his government was committed to making farmers in the state self-reliant.

BOM11 MP-IT-NOTICE BPO employee gets I-T notice for Rs 3.5 crore penalty Bhopal: A man from Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, who currently works in a BPO firm in Punjab, has said that he got the shock of his life when he received an Income Tax Department notice, asking him to pay Rs 3.49 crore penalty for the alleged transactions of Rs 132 crore done in 2011-12. LGB1 MP-COURT-LIFE MP: 13 persons sentenced to life for 2006 killings Betul (MP): A special court has sentenced 13 persons to life imprisonment in a 14-year-old triple murder case in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.