New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm CHANDIGARH DEL59 PB-CAA-AMARINDER Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday did not rule out the possibility of bringing a resolution against the amended citizenship law during the ongoing two-day assembly session. LUCKNOW DES19 UP-OM-BIRLA Lucknow: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday asked lawmakers to express their views in the House strongly and emotionally but also in a disciplined and dignified manner to "successfully stand the test" as a public representative.

DEHRADUN DES27 UKD-BJP-LD PRESIDENT Dehradun: Bansidhar Bhagat, an MLA from Kaladhungi, was elected unopposed on Thursday as the new president of Uttarakhand BJP. SHIMLA DES28 HP-LD-BJP CHIEF Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal resigned on Thursday amid reports that he will be the new chief of the BJP’s state unit. SHIMLA DES6 HP-IG-SUSPENDED Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has again suspended Inspector General of Police ZH Zaidi, DGP Sitaram Mardi said Thursday but refused to disclose the reason for the suspension.

CHANDIGARH DES25 HR-LIQUOR VENDS-VILLAGES Chandigarh: Over 700 gram panchayats in Haryana have passed a resolution to close liquor vends in their villages in the next fiscal, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said. CHANDIGARH DES30 PB-POWER-AMARINDER PB-POWER-AMARINDER Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said his government will bring out a White Paper in the state assembly's Monsoon Session to expose the "fraud committed" by the Akalis in Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with private players.

CHANDIGARH DES18 CH-KILLING-ARREST Chandigarh: A man wanted for killing a woman friend on New Year's eve at a hotel here was arrested from a television studio after he confessed to the crime while on air, police said on Thursday. JAMMU DES8 JK-LANDLSLIDES Jammu: Fresh landslides have struck the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which remained closed for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, leaving over 7000 vehicles stranded. JAIPUR NRG5 RJ-HEART TRANSPLANT Jaipur: The Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here on Thursday became the first government-run hospital in the state to conduct a heart transplant surgery, an official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.