New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm
CHANDIGARH DEL59 PB-CAA-AMARINDER Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday did not rule out the possibility of bringing a resolution against the amended citizenship law during the ongoing two-day assembly session. LUCKNOW DES19 UP-OM-BIRLA Lucknow: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday asked lawmakers to express their views in the House strongly and emotionally but also in a disciplined and dignified manner to "successfully stand the test" as a public representative.
DEHRADUN DES27 UKD-BJP-LD PRESIDENT Dehradun: Bansidhar Bhagat, an MLA from Kaladhungi, was elected unopposed on Thursday as the new president of Uttarakhand BJP. SHIMLA DES28 HP-LD-BJP CHIEF Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal resigned on Thursday amid reports that he will be the new chief of the BJP’s state unit. SHIMLA DES6 HP-IG-SUSPENDED Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has again suspended Inspector General of Police ZH Zaidi, DGP Sitaram Mardi said Thursday but refused to disclose the reason for the suspension.
CHANDIGARH DES25 HR-LIQUOR VENDS-VILLAGES Chandigarh: Over 700 gram panchayats in Haryana have passed a resolution to close liquor vends in their villages in the next fiscal, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said. CHANDIGARH DES30 PB-POWER-AMARINDER PB-POWER-AMARINDER Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said his government will bring out a White Paper in the state assembly's Monsoon Session to expose the "fraud committed" by the Akalis in Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with private players.
CHANDIGARH DES18 CH-KILLING-ARREST Chandigarh: A man wanted for killing a woman friend on New Year's eve at a hotel here was arrested from a television studio after he confessed to the crime while on air, police said on Thursday. JAMMU DES8 JK-LANDLSLIDES Jammu: Fresh landslides have struck the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which remained closed for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, leaving over 7000 vehicles stranded. JAIPUR NRG5 RJ-HEART TRANSPLANT Jaipur: The Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here on Thursday became the first government-run hospital in the state to conduct a heart transplant surgery, an official said..
