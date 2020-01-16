Senior J&K cop lauds CRPF jawans for donating blood to help patients

Srinagar, Jan 16 (PTI) CRPF personnel have donated more than 1000 points of blood to patients in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior officer said on Thursday. "In last 30 months, more than 1000 blood points have been donated by CRPF jawans to needy patients of J&K. Hats off to ur (your) selfless service for humanity," Senior Superintendent of Police Imtiyaz Hussain said in a tweet.

Hussain thanked the jawans for promptly responding to his SOS appeal seeking blood donors to help a patient admitted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS). "Thank you @CRPFmadadgaar for taking prompt call on my request for SOS from patient admitted in SKIMS & donating 04 blood points," he said in the tweet.

CRPF has launched a 'madadgaar' helpline under its civic action programme under which the force provides assistance to the civilians in distress.

