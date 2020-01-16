Man from J&K killed in landslide in Himachal's Chamba

A Jammu and Kashmir resident was killed in a landslide triggered by recent snowfall and rains in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Thursday, police said. A resident of Poonch district, the man was working on a cell tower when the landslide occurred in an area under Bharmour Police Station, they said.

The body was extricated and sent to a hospital for postmortem examination. His family members have been informed over phone about the incident, they added.

Earlier on Tuesday, three people -- Tilak Raj of Panela Bhariya, Radha of Tanuai and Rakesh Kumar of Mandi -- were killed in two landslides at different places in Chamba district. Besides an elderly person was buried alive in an avalanche in Lahaul-Spiti on the same day.

