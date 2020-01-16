MP: Injured leopardess dies under treatment

An injured leopardess died minutes after she was operated on in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Thursday, a forest official said. The leopardess, around two to three year old, was undergoing treatment at the state-run Wildlife Forensic and Health Institute here, district forest officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi said.

The animal was rescued on January 14 after it got stuck in the fence of the Indian Army's station cell near Chhiwalaha village of the city, he said. Minutes after she was operated on, the leopardess showed some abnormal symptoms and could not be saved, Tripathi said, adding that a post-mortem would be carried out to ascertain the cause of death..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.