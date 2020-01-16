Anand Sharma meets African foreign minister, holds discussion on matters of mutual concern

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday met South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and held discussions on matters of mutual concern for the two countries, including political issues. During the meeting, Sharma discussed regional and global issues, including the concern over the challenges facing the economies of the two countries.

The Indian Congress leader also exchanged notes with the African National Congress leader as the two parties share good relations. "We had a rich exchange of views on a range of issues. Besides exchanging views on regional and political issues, matters of shared interests and concerns between the two countries were exchanged," Sharma said after the meeting.

He also briefed the African minister about the Congress' perspective on the current situation on political and economic challenges faced by India. He said the two parties share old and good ties from the past times.

The African foreign minister is here to participate in the 'Raisina dialogue' in the national capital.

