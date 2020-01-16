Class 8 student raped in Rajasthan's Baran

A Class 8 student was allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Braran district by a youth who is on the run after committing the crime, police said here on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday and the youth belonged to the 13-year-old victim's village falling under the Anta police station, they said.

The minor, along with her family members, complained to the police on Wednesday night. Police have recorded the minor's statement after her medical examination was conducted on Thursday morning.

Anta police station SHO said the girl was returning home from the market on Wednesday when the youth, identified as Kuldeep Meena, took her to a nearby isolated cattle yard and raped her. On hearing her screams, her brother reached the spot and managed to rescue the minor, the police officer said, adding that the accused succeeded to flee.

Police have registered a complaint under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act, the SHO said. Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.

