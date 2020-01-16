Left Menu
Residents of Goa losing business to non-Goans: Shiv Sena leader

Shiv Sena's Goa Unit Vice President Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik on Thursday demanded immediate course correction in business-related policies saying that locals were being deprived of jobs.

Shiv Sena symbol. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena's Goa Unit Vice President Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik on Thursday demanded immediate course correction in business-related policies saying that locals were being deprived of jobs. "We are losing our business to non-Goans. Right from taxi service to fishing, Goans are increasingly being replaced with non-Goans," Naik said, according to a press note.

Citing an instance, the Shiv Sena leader said traditional tourist taxi business is being overtaken "by non-Goan companies under the guise of introducing technology-driven services". Naik said the fishing industry had also become dependent on non-Goans and traditional fishermen were being left out.

The Shiv Sena leader said an increase in real estate prices was linked to the tendency of buying second home in Goa. "Shiv Sena always has welfare of locals at its heart," Naik said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

