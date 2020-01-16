Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 anti-CAA demonstrators detained at Turkman Gate released, protest continues

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 23:14 IST
7 anti-CAA demonstrators detained at Turkman Gate released, protest continues

Seven people were detained while protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens in central Delhi's Turkman Gate on Thursday, police said. They were released in the evening.

Police said that the protesters were detained for blocking a road in the area and were taken to Rajinder Nagar Police Station. Some of the demonstrators alleged that the police personnel manhandled them and snatched away their mobile phones.

According to the demonstrators, the protest had begun on Wednesday afternoon when some students of Jamia Millia Islamia and the locals gathered at Turkman Gate at around 3 pm. In the evening, scores of people gathered at the protest site. However, on Thursday morning, the police arrived and dispersed the crowd while detaining the seven protesters.

"I was in Khureji last (Wednesday) night when I got to know about the protest at Turkman Gate. Several women were protesting here and I rushed to join them," Sara Javed Chawla, one of the protesters said. Chawla claimed that shopkeepers in the area closed their establishments and formed a human chain to support the protesters.

"We were about to leave from the protest site when the police crackdown happened in the morning," one of the protesters said. However, after the police left, the protesters regrouped and returned to the site carrying placards with messages like 'no CAA, no NRC', 'say no to CAA' and 'pyaar banto, desh nahi'.

Mohammad Naeem, a resident of Jama Masjid, said that the protest which began on Wednesday will go on till the time the CAA and NRC are not revoked. "People, especially students and women, are holding a protest at Turkman Gate since Wednesday. We want the government to revoke the CAA and drop the idea of a possible pan-India NRC.

"Yesterday, the students marched from Lal Kuan till Turkman Gate," Naeem said. He claimed that a similar protest was ongoing at the historic Jama Masjid.

"Women gather inside the mosque daily from 8 pm to 9 pm after finishing their work. It is a silent protest and nobody raises slogans against anyone. The protesters sing national anthem at the end of the protest," he said. Meanwhile, several demonstrators protesting in east Delhi's Khureji area since Wednesday claimed that the police tried to forcefully disperse them by cutting the power connection and knocking down the tents at their protest site.

The Delhi Police, however, refuted the claims saying no "coercive action" was taken. An indefinite protest at Shaheen Bagh had started on December 15 against the CAA and the NRC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

INTERVIEW-'We can't close our eyes' to climate change, says Marshall Isles ex-president

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft pledges to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

Washington, Jan 16 AFP Microsoft said Thursday it would become carbon negative by 2030 as part of a ramped-up effort by the US tech giant to combat climate change. The company said the move would by 2050 remove from the environment all the ...

Ukrainian foreign minister tells Iran demands over plane crash investigation unchanged

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday that he had discussed with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif the repatriation of the bodies of Ukrainian victims of an airliner downed near Tehran last week.We discussed...

Mali attack kills 15 in Fulani village

Bamako, Jan 16 AFP Fifteen people have been killed in an attack on a Fulani village in central Mali, security and local officials said on Thursday, in a fresh bout of apparent ethnic violence in the war-torn country. Armed men attacked Sind...

Turkey's Anadolu says one of its employees detained in Egypt released

One of four employees of Turkeys state-owned Anadolu news agency detained in a raid by security forces in Egypt has been released, the companys general manager said on Thursday. The development came a day after Turkey summoned a senior Egyp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020