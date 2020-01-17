BSF seizes 22 packets of heroin in Punjab's Gurdaspur
A team of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday seized 22 packets of heroin from Chauntra post in Gurdaspur.
The BSF has also seized 1 pistol and several bullets from the spot. The smugglers, however, managed to escape.
A search operation is underway. (ANI)
