BSF seizes 22 packets of heroin in Punjab's Gurdaspur

A team of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday seized 22 packets of heroin from Chauntra post in Gurdaspur.

The BSF has also seized 1 pistol and several bullets from the spot. The smugglers, however, managed to escape.

A search operation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

