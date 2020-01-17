Left Menu
Development News Edition

Absconding military deserter arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 11:17 IST
Absconding military deserter arrested

A military deserter, who recently escaped from a hospital in Hoshiarpur, was arrested from Delhi on Friday morning, police said. Harpreet Singh (25), who had been booked for stealing rifles and ammunition from an army institute in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested from Connaught Place in Delhi at around 9 am.

"Harpreet has been arrested from Delhi by a team of Hoshiarpur police," Hoshiarpur SSP Gaurav Garg said, adding that the accused had planned to escape to Nepal. On January 14, Singh had tricked police guards by making an excuse of going to the washroom and escaped from a civil hospital in Hoshiarpur by scaling its wall. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for a hand injury since December 31.

Singh, who was a sepoy in the Indian Army, is facing charges for stealing two INSAS rifles and ammunition from the army's training institute in Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh, they said. He was arrested from Chotala village near Tanda in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district in December after being declared a military deserter in October last year.

Singh's three accomplices were also arrested at that time. Posing as army officers, the accused had stolen the rifles and ammunition in the early hours of December 6. The stolen arms and ammunition were recovered.

Singh is facing charges under sections of 380 (theft), 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, police had then said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

CAG endorsed our allegations that Metro Bhavan tender was managed in Fadnavis govt, says Congress

Congress on Friday said that the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG has endorsed the partys allegation of corruption in tenders during the previous Maharashtra government. CAG has endorsed our allegations that the Metro Bhavan tender was ...

China's economy slumps to 6.1 per cent in 2019; lowest in 29 years

Chinas GDP grew by 6.1 percent last year, the lowest in 29 years, the government said on Friday, as weak domestic demand and the bruising 18-month trade war with the US took their toll on the worlds second-largest economy. The new data rele...

Momoland’s Nancy talks on Idol Room, reveals her name & link with Kim Tae Hee

Are you a fan of Nancy and Momoland, the globally renowned South Korean girl group Then we have a few latest updates on the beautiful young American-South Korean singer including the group for you. Stay with usMomolands Nancy has recently r...

Andhra 'keeper-batsman K S Bharat named cover for concussed Pant

Andhra Pradesh wicketkeeper-batsman K S Bharat was on Friday called in as back-up for Rishabh Pant, who was ruled out of Indias second ODI against Australia due to a concussion. The 26-year-old Bharat is uncapped and has an experience of 74...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020