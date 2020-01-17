SSI killing: Two suspects remanded in judicial custody

Two suspects in the murder of a policeman at a checkpost in Kanyakumari district, were remanded in judicial custody, police said here on Friday. The duo-Abdul Shameem (29) and Taufeeq (27)- were produced before the Kuzhithurai Judicial Magistrate court here late on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody till January 20.

The two, hailing from Thiruvithancode near Nagercoil, had shot at Special Sub-Inspector Wilson using a pistol and stabbed him when he was on duty at the Kaliyakavilai checkpoint on the border with Kerala on January 8. They were picked up from Udupi Railway station in Karnataka on January 14 and brought here for interrogation on Thursday amid tight security.

According to Tirunelveli Range DIG Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, the two were produced before the Kuzhithurai Judicial Magistrate after a 13-hour interrogation and remanded. They were lodged in the Palayamkottai central prison.

Abhinapu told reporters the duo during interrogation had confessed that they killed Wilson only to take revenge on the police for arresting eight members of their organisation. He further said a separate petition had been filed seeking police custody.

Police said the duo had confessed to having links with some IS activists from Kerala's Mallapuram and Kozhikode districts..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.