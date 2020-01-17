Left Menu
People's representatives should take their duties towards nation seriously: Mukhtar Naqvi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 14:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 14:16 IST
Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday stressed on the importance of connecting fundamental rights with fundamental duties as per the Indian Constitution. Speaking on 'Enhancing Focus of Legislators on Legislative Business' at the 7th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Conference at Vidhan Bhawan here, the minister said, "The way we keep ourselves aware of our fundamental rights, we should also understand our fundamental duties. Both the fundamental rights and the fundamental duties are connected."

He pointed out that there was a need for every citizen to take his duties towards the nation seriously. While defending the fundamental rights relating to life, liberty, equality and freedom of expression, there is a need for citizens, which also include people's representatives, to take their duties towards the nation seriously, he opined. "Entitlements come with duties as well," he said.

Naqvi remarked that the Constitution ensures powers and privileges of the Parliament and Assemblies through Article 105 while fundamental duties of citizens are enshrined under Article 51A. He elaborated that a proper environment for enjoying rights will be created if every citizen performs his/her duties emphasising that rights and responsibilities are two sides of the same coin.

The union minister also observed that our system of governance guarantees unity in diversity.

