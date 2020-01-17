Bajwa seeks sacking of Punjab AG

In yet another attack on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday sought the immediate sacking of Punjab Advocate General for allegedly failing to defend the interests of the state "effectively" in courts. In a missive to the Amarinder Singh, the MP said Atul Nanda's appointment as the state's Advocate General was due to his proximity to the chief minister.

"Nepotism is against the interests of the state and the appointment of Atul Nanda as Advocate General, Punjab is a perfect example of the same, as his appointment had been solely guided by his proximity to you," Bajwa said. He said the "incompetence of Nanda to defend the interests of the state effectively is reflected in the repeated failures he faced in the courts" in various cases, including those related to drug menace, mining, environment protection and sacrilege.

He urged the chief minister to sack Nanda immediately and appoint a "competent person" in his place. Punjab ministers had on January 14 sought disciplinary action against Bajwa for raising a "banner of revolt" against Amarinder Singh.

The demand for action against the former Pradesh Congress Committee chief came days after his announcement of not supporting Amarinder Singh's leadership for a second term unless action is taken on the desecration of religious texts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.