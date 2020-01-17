Junior engineer shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mathura

A 35-year-old junior engineer of state power department was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, an official said on Friday. Pradeep Kumar was shot at in the stomach around 9.30 pm on Thursday in Jamuna Paar area when he was returning from Panigaon power sub station, said Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena.

He said it is unlikely to be a case of loot as Pradeep's belongings, including his motorcycle, laptop and purse, were found at the crime scene. The junior engineer was transferred from his home town Agra to Mathura around five months ago, a power department official said.

Pradeep is survived by his wife and two children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

