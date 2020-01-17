Terror module busted, 6 SDPI members held in Bengaluru

A Bengaluru terror module hasbeen busted with the arrest of six members of the SocialDemocratic Party of India who had allegedly attempted to killan RSS worker on December 22 for taking part in a pro-CAArally, police said on Friday

They wanted to carry out the act to create a lot ofdisturbance in the city, they said

"All of them are from the SDPI and they wanted tocarry out the dastardly act to create lot of disturbance inBengaluru City on December 22," Bengaluru Police CommissionerBhaskar Rao told reporters here.

