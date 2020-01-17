Terror module busted, 6 SDPI members held in Bengaluru
A Bengaluru terror module hasbeen busted with the arrest of six members of the SocialDemocratic Party of India who had allegedly attempted to killan RSS worker on December 22 for taking part in a pro-CAArally, police said on Friday
They wanted to carry out the act to create a lot ofdisturbance in the city, they said
"All of them are from the SDPI and they wanted tocarry out the dastardly act to create lot of disturbance inBengaluru City on December 22," Bengaluru Police CommissionerBhaskar Rao told reporters here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- SocialDemocratic Party
- RSS
- India
- SDPI
ALSO READ
Karnataka: Prime Minister Modi arrives in Bengaluru
Embassy REIT Executes Agreements With Embassy Sponsor to Acquire 0.6 Million Square Feet Leasable Area at a 9.25% Initial Yield on Development Completion in 4Q FY2023 Within the Overall Embassy Manyata Business Park Campus in Bengaluru
Title holders Bengaluru FC take on table-toppers FC Goa in mouth-watering ISL contest
PM Modi launches 5 DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories in Bengaluru
Bengaluru: PM Modi meets Yediyurappa, K'taka Guv at Raj Bhavan