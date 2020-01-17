Man falls off moving train in Rajasthan's Bundi, dies

A 26-year-old man died after falling from a moving train in Rajastahan's Bundi district on Friday morning, police said. Nikhil Bawail was travelling in Nagpur-Jaipur passenger train and fell from it near Etoda village in the morning, said ASI Durgashankar Gautam.

The victim was a resident of Sardargarh village in Rajsamand district, the officer said. Bawail's body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem and an investigation has been launched into the matter, Gautam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

