Man falls off moving train in Rajasthan's Bundi, dies
A 26-year-old man died after falling from a moving train in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Friday morning, police said. Nikhil Bawail was travelling in Nagpur-Jaipur passenger train and fell from it near Etoda village in the morning, said ASI Durgashankar Gautam.
The victim was a resident of Sardargarh village in Rajsamand district, the officer said. Bawail's body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem and an investigation has been launched into the matter, Gautam said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bundi district
- Rajasthan
- Nagpur
- Jaipur
- Rajsamand district
- Sardargarh
