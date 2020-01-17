Himachal police busts cattle smuggling gang, arrests two members

The Himachal Pradesh police on Friday busted a gang of cattle smugglers with the arrest of two of its members in Baddi town of Solan district, police said. The accused Nasim and his brother Aajam of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district were arrested in connection with stealing four buffaloes from Baddi in Solan district, they said.

The accused duo used to sell cows and buffaloes in butcher houses or local mandis in and around Saharanpur after stealing them from different areas, Baddi Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani said. The accused have been arrested in connection with the FIR registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Baddi police station on Wednesday, the SP added.

The pick-up truck used in the smuggling has also been recovered, Malpani said, adding that more arrests were expected to follow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.