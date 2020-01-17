Left Menu
Cold wave persists in Rajasthan

  PTI
  • |
  Jaipur
  • |
  Updated: 17-01-2020 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:02 IST
Cold wave prevailed in Rajasthan on Friday as minimum temperature dropped by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius at most places, the Meteorological department said. Churu was the coldest place in the state at 3.3 degrees Celsius, it said.

Sikar recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Pilani and Sri Ganganagar was 4.1 degrees Celsius each, the MeT department said. In Bikaner and Jaislmer, the night temperature was 5.3 and 6.5 degrees Celsius respectively, while it was 6.5 degrees Celsius each in Jodhpur and Ajmer, it said.

Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 9.1 degrees Celsius, the Met department said. The maximum temperature at most places was recorded between 18 to 21.8 degrees Celsius during the period, it said.

The weatherman has forecast cold wave conditions to persist in the state on Saturday and fog cover in Sikar, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and Dholpur.

