Need to raise standard of discussions in Parliament, state assemblies: LS speaker

  • PTI
  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:24 IST
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:24 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said there is a need to raise the standard of discussions in Parliament and state assemblies to identify loopholes of proposed laws. He was addressing the closing ceremony of the Seventh Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, India Region, Conference at the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly here.

"There is a need to raise the standard of discussions which take place inside Parliament and legislative assemblies. The more a proposed law is studied before it actually becomes a law, chances are more that it will be made in the correct direction," Birla said. The people have given legislators the responsibility of making laws and "discussions should be held as to how can we raise the standard, how people will benefit from a proposed law or what are the possible loopholes," he said.

The Lok Sabha speaker said that it was decided at a meeting in Dehradun that before a state government brings a law, MLAs should deliberate as to why the law is being enacted and go through its provisions. The MLAs should also hold discussions with people before a law is enacted, Birla said.

For this, the Lok Sabha will assist state assemblies, he said, adding that elected public representatives act as a bridge between the people and the government. Underlining that legislative institutions are credible platforms for highlighting concerns, hopes and aspirations of people, he said these should be effectively voiced by their representatives on the floor of the House.

"Legislatures should act as watchdogs on financial accountability of the Executive. For this, it is necessary that they have a better understanding of financial terminologies and budgetary processes," the Lok Sabha speaker said. He also offered to send teams of experienced parliamentarians and officials to states for capacity building of MLAs to understand the intricacies of the budgetary process.

Birla suggested that state legislatures should consider conducting briefings on legislative businesses during sessions on the pattern introduced by the Lok Sabha. Legislatures should work smoothly without disruptions and for this, rules can be framed. Efforts should be made for bringing uniformity in the rules, he said. Birla, in his valedictory address, said such an exchange of ideas and experiences helps in consolidating and strengthening democracy by overcoming challenges.

Lok Sabha and state assembly libraries and details of debates and discussions will be made accessible to elected representatives across the country, he said. Birla said a committee will soon take a decision in this regard.

The regional representatives from CPA Australia, CPA South East Asia region are among the 100 delegates attending the conference here. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, state legislative assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit and state legislative council chairman Ramesh Yadav also addressed the gathering.

Patel observed that the nature of legislatures has changed over the years and opined that today, the legislature is not only doing the work of law making, but is also at the forefront of the economic and social change. The governor said as such, the role of people's representatives as members of legislative bodies has also changed.

She emphasized that legislators are judged on the basis of their work and actions in and outside the House. They are, thus, expected to understand social problems and play a leading role in their redressal through legislatures and Parliament, Patel said. The governer said as people's representatives it is necessary that "they use parliamentary traditions, rules and procedures in such a way that development work and the public welfare are ensured".

Dixit observed that the mandate of legislators has increased with changing times. They should understand that knowledge and experience are important for performing their work, he said. "Mere reading of the Constitution or the rules of procedure is not enough. It is important that legislators participate in the proceedings of the House regularly and put their views in a dignified manner," Dixit said.

He emphasised that legislators should should look at the House with a sense of respect and dedication. The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) has over 180 branches in legislatures of commonwealth countries. These branches are geographically grouped into nine commonwealth regions.

CPA India region was earlier a part of the CPA Asia region and it became an independent region from September 7, 2004. The India Region of the CPA has its India Union Branch (Parliament of India) and chapters in 30 states and union territories branches.

