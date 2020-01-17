Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commercial run of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express to begin from Jan 19

The Ministry of Railways on Friday announced the commercial run of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, which was flagged off by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani earlier today, will start from January 19.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 21:00 IST
Commercial run of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express to begin from Jan 19
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express. Photo/Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Railways on Friday announced the commercial run of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, which was flagged off by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani earlier today, will start from January 19. Rupani flagged off the second premium Tejas train from Ahmedabad Railway Station in the presence of railway officials and a large number of people gathered at the station.

"After the successful run of semi-high speed and fully air-conditioned Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, the second premium Tejas train is ready to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The bookings for this train has commenced and there will be no booking at railway reservation counters," Railways ministry said in a release. However, it said that the booking can be exclusively done either through IRCTC website, the mobile app 'Irctc Rail Connect, or IRCTC authorised agents.

"This will be yet another step of the Ministry of Railways in its endeavour to improve the overall travelling experience of rail passengers by providing state of the art amenities to them on trains. The train shall be equipped with all modern onboard facilities for ensuring a high level of comfort to the passengers," the ministry said. The fully air-conditioned Tejas Express will have two Executive Class Chair Cars having 56 seats each and eight Chair Cars having the capacity of 78 seats each.

The train, which will run on all days of the week except Thursday, has the capacity to carry 736 passengers. "The train will start its journey at Ahmedabad in the morning at 6.40 am and will reach Mumbai Central at 1.10 pm having scheduled commercial halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali," said the release, adding that the train will leave Mumbai Central at 3:40 pm for the return journey and will reach Ahmedabad at 9:55 pm.

"All passengers travelling on IRCTC train will be provided with Rail Travel Insurance of up to Rs 25 lakhs, free of cost by IRCTC. This complimentary travel insurance also includes exclusive coverage of Rs 1 lakh against household theft or robbery during the travel period of the passengers," the ministry said. "Besides, this special feature, in a first of its own, IRCTC will also pay a compensation of Rs 100 in case the train during its run, is delayed by more than one hour, and Rs 250 in case of delay of more than two hours to every passenger as compensation," it added.

In case of cancellation of the train, an automatic full refund of full fare on confirmed or waitlisted e-tickets will be made. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

U.S.-China trade deal to ease global uncertainty -IMF chief

The signing of a Phase 1 trade agreement between the United States and China will reduce - but not eliminate - uncertainty that has dampened global economic growth, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday. Speaking at an e...

Colombia protests to intensify this year, union leader says

Protests against the social and economic policies of Colombian President Ivan Duque will restart with more intensity this year, a top union leader said.Marchers in the Andean country held mass demonstrations in November and December last ye...

Will need 6 months to resettle Bru refugees in Tripura: CM

A day after the signing of an agreement that puts an end to the Bru refugee crisis, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said it will take at least six months to resettle the 34,000 odd members of the community who are living h...

UPDATE 2-Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected

Italian government bonds rallied and outperformed their euro zone peers on Friday after Italys highest court rejected a proposed change in electoral law that would probably have benefited the far-right League. The Constitutional Court on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020