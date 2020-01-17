Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Missing" 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts convict held in Kanpur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 21:41 IST
"Missing" 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts convict held in Kanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, Jalees Ansari, was arrested on Friday from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, a day after he went "missing" from Mumbai while on parole, an official said. Ansari (68), a Mumbai resident who was serving a life term at Ajmer Central Jail in Rajasthan, was nabbed at Faithfulganj in Kanpur Nagar in a joint operation of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Sqaud (ATS) and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), he said.

Ansari, known as 'Dr Bomb' for his suspected involvement in more than 52 blast cases across the country, went "missing" on early Thursday morning. He was serving a life term in the 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express at Kota and Kanpur. He was on a 21-day parole and was expected to return to Ajmer Central Jail by Friday evening after end of the parole period, the official said.

Ansari, a resident of Mominpura in Agripada in central Mumbai, is an MBBS doctor by training. While on parole, he was ordered to visit the Agripada police station everyday between 10.30 am and 12 pm to mark attendance, he said.

However, Ansari did not visit the police station on Thursday during the designated time, the official said. In the afternoon, his 35-year-old son, Jaid Ansari, approached the police station with a complaint about his "missing" father, he said.

As per his complaint, Jalees Ansari woke up in the early hours and told his family members that he was going for 'namaz', but did not return home. Based on the complaint, the Agripada Police registered a missing case, he said.

The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, the Maharashtra ATS and other agencies launched a massive manhunt for the terror convict, the official said, adding that a red alert was issued against him. The Maharashtra ATS had on Thursday night expressed suspicion that he might have gone to his native village Amar Dova in Sant Kabir Nagar district in UP, the official added.

"As there were also chances of him fleeing to Nepal, the UP STF had also shared the information about Ansari to the police stations located along the Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh," he said. "Trains coming from Mumbai to Lucknow were also on the radar of the agencies. On a specific tip-off, the UP STF laid a trap at Faithfulganj in Kanpur Nagar and arrested Ansari.

Cash of Rs 47,780, his Aadhaar card, mobile phone and a pocket diary were seized from him," he said. "During his interrogation by the UP Police today, it came to light that Ansari had fled to Pakistan around 1990 and returned to India via Bangladesh in 1992," the official said.

"In Pakistan, he had undergone training for terror activities and was in touch with the members of Harkat-ul- Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI)," the official said, adding that he was inspired by terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda. Ansari was also responsible for Hyderabad, Malegaon, Pune, Ajmer bomb blast, he said.

He was allegedly connected with terror outfits like SIMI and Indian Mujahideen and taught their members how to make bombs, which earned him the sobriquet Dr Bomb, he said. He had also been questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011 in connection with the 2008 bomb blast in Mumbai, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected

Italian government bonds rallied and outperformed their eurozone peers on Friday after Italys highest court rejected a proposed change in the electoral law that would probably have benefited the far-right League. The Constitutional Court on...

U.S.-China trade deal to ease global uncertainty -IMF chief

The signing of a Phase 1 trade agreement between the United States and China will reduce - but not eliminate - uncertainty that has dampened global economic growth, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday. Speaking at an e...

Colombia protests to intensify this year, union leader says

Protests against the social and economic policies of Colombian President Ivan Duque will restart with more intensity this year, a top union leader said.Marchers in the Andean country held mass demonstrations in November and December last ye...

Will need 6 months to resettle Bru refugees in Tripura: CM

A day after the signing of an agreement that puts an end to the Bru refugee crisis, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said it will take at least six months to resettle the 34,000 odd members of the community who are living h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020