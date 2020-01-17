Maha: Three including teen girl run over by train near Nagpur

Three labourers including a teenage girl were mowed down by a train in Butibori area here on Friday evening, police said. The deceased were residents of Seoni in Madhya Pradesh and worked at the site of upcoming National Law University here, an official said.

"Kamlesh Godanlal Maraskolhe (20), Sharda Shekhlal Sayam (19) and Yogesh Alasingh Uikey (30) lived in make-shift houses in Waranga village. They were going to the weekly Bori vegetable market when the incident happened," inspector Asif Sheikh of Butibori police station said. "The three were crossing the Nagpur-Wardha tracks when a train coming from Nagpur side mowed them down. All three died on the spot. A case of accidental death has been registered," Sheikh said..

