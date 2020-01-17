EU High Representative calls on PM Modi

European Union High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the interaction, the prime minister said India and the European Union were natural partners and he was looking forward to a productive India-EU Summit in March 2020.

Modi reiterated India's commitment to deepen the engagement with the EU, particularly in the fields of climate change, and trade and economic relations, a statement from the prime minister's office said. The prime minister also recalled his earlier interactions with leadership of European Commission and European Council.

Borrell conveyed that the leadership of the European Union keenly looked forward to hosting the next India-EU Summit in Brussels in the near future. He also dwelt on the shared priorities and commitment of EU and India, which include democracy, multilateralism, and rules-based international order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

