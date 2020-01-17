Malls, pubs to be open 24/7 in some Mumbai areas from Jan 26

Maharashtra Tourism MinisterAaditya Thackeray on Friday said shops, restaurants, malls andpubs will remain open 24 hours on an experimental basis in afew areas of Mumbai from January 26

The areas where these establishments will remain openall night are Fort and Kala Ghoda in south Mumbai and BandraKurla Complex in the west

Thackeray had batted for all-night-open eateries andother establishments in the city during the earlier BJP-ShivSena regime too.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.