Teen boy hangs self in Nagpur, cops suspect mobile phone link

  PTI
  • |
  Nagpur
  • |
  Updated: 17-01-2020 23:46 IST
  • |
  Created: 17-01-2020 23:46 IST
A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Hudkeshwar area of Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday morning, police said. The boy is a resident of Gajanan Nagar and the incident happened at around 11am, an official said.

"He hanged himself from the ceiling fan with a nylon wire. He was alone at home at the time. He used to play a lot of games on his mobile phone and recently his parents had taken away his phone. He may have been depressed," said Assistant Inspector Narendra Giri of Hudkeshwar police station. He said probe into why the boy took this step was underway..

