Tribal philosophy is best among nine philosophies in India: Jharkhand Gov

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Friday said there are nine philosophies in the country of which the tribal philosophy is the best. On the inaugural day of the three-day seminar Adi Darshan here, Murmu said the people of the tribal communities worship the nature.

Specialists and researchers in 'Darshan Sastra' (philosophy) have come from 12 countries to participate in the seminar. The governor said there are nine types of 'darshan' (philosophies) in India. Among these, tribal 'darshan' is the best. The people of the tribal communities worship nature, and

also offer puja to panchatatva (five elements of nature). So far, she added, the learning of the tribals has been limited to outer activities, relationship with Brahma-Jagat and behaviour towards their society.

The governor expressed hope that such seminars would help 'Adivasi Darshan' take an important place in the Indian branch of philosophy. Expressing hope that such seminars would help 'Adivasi Darshan' take an important place in the Indian branch of philosophy, she said the tribal communities are learning about places of worship, rituals of birth and death, social organisations, festivals, folklore and dance.

The tribal community has been an integrated part of the Indian civilization and culture from ancient times, she said. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said tribal 'Darshan' is a big subject and it is a challenge to understand and research tribal philosophy.

"I firmly believe that the three-day international Adi-Darshan seminar will prove to be a milestone for the all-round development of the tribal communities in the state," Soren said. So far, I know there are 37 crore tribals across 90 countries, having 5,000 cultures and 40,000 languages, which are spoken (by tribals) in (their) daily life, Soren said.

Terming it an irony that 15 per cent of the total poor people of the world are tribals, Soren asked, "Why is it like that? It is a matter for research." He also claimed that the maximum number of tribals were among the suicide cases in the world.

In Jharkhand, the chief minister alleged that tribals had been deprived of water, forest and land for mining activities. He alleged efforts are on to snatch land of tribals, who have been deceived in the name of corporate.

Tribals have also not got a just share in the industry sector, Soren further alleged.

