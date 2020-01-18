Social Democratic Party of India takes out massive rally in Chennai against CAA

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers on Saturday took out a massive rally to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Chennai. People in large numbers joined the agitation. The protestors were seen holding the tricolour in their hands, raising slogans and holding posters with slogans against CAA, NRC and NPR.

Heavy police deployment was seen in the area. Protests broke out in different parts of the country against and in support of CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.