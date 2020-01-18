Maha: Two killed in road accident

Two persons were killed and threeothers seriously injured on Saturday when their SUV hit atractor parked along roadside in Akola district ofMaharashtra, police said

Prerna (35) and Mohammad Sadiq Abdul Samad (45) diedin the accident which occurred near a dhaba on the nationalhighway in the morning hours, a police officer said

Ainullah Shaikh, who was critically injured, wasshifted to Akola for treatment, Murtijapur city police stationinspector Dattatray Avhale said.

