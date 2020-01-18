KMC Left councillors stage walk-out on CAA discussion

Left councillors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation(KMC) on Saturday staged a walk-out from the monthly session of the civic body after the chairperson admitted a discussion sought by TMC on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act though a similar one by the Left parties was rejected in December. KMC chairperson Mala Roy admitted a motion brought on Saturday by Trinamool Congress councillors which sought discussion on the nature of papers required for CAA enquiries.

The Left councillors had moved their motion seeking discussion on the contentious piece of legislation in December which was disallowed by the chair. After staging their walk-out the Left councillors launched a sit-in in front of the chairperson's chamber.

They also alleged that the chairpersons's clearly showed the tacit understanding which exists between the Trinamool Congress and BJP..

