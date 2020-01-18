Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fires, green nets to help Vadodara Zoo animals beat the cold

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vadodara
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 17:38 IST
Fires, green nets to help Vadodara Zoo animals beat the cold
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bonfires to raise temperatures and green nets to block cold winds are the solutions deployed at the civic-run Sayaji Baug Zoo in Gujarat's Vadodara city to protect 1,271 animals and birds there, a senior official said on Saturday. The zoo, spread over 45 acres, is situated close to the Vishwamitri River, and the winds emanating from there increase the chill in a city already battling a cold wave over the past few days, the official said.

"Bonfires have been lit near leopard, tiger and lion enclosures Green nets have been installed around cages to protect animals and birds. Special food is being prepared to help these animals maintain body temperature," said Vadodara Municipal Corporation Commissioner Nalin Upadhyay. "The green netblocks the cold wind and it is helpful to birds. Zoo animals are worst affected by temperature change as they have been displaced from their natural habitat and kept in places where the temperature might not be ideal for them," said Zoo Curator Pratyush Patankar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Prepaid mobile services restored in J-K after over five-month suspension

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday ordered the restoration of the prepaid mobile service in the Valley after over five months of suspension besides the 2G mobile data service on postpaid connections for accessing whitelisted s...

Bandh at Shirdi on Sunday but Saibaba temple to remain open

Locals have called for a shut-down at the temple town of Shirdi in Maharashtra on Sunday over a controversy over the birthplace of Saibaba, the 19th century spiritual figure. However, the famous Saibaba temple in the town will remain open,...

Minor gang-raped in Mathura

A minor was abducted and gang-raped by three youths when she was collecting fodder in a field, police said here. The incident occurred at around 2 pm on Friday, according to the FIR.The girl had accompanied her grandmother to the field. She...

Struggling Jamshedpur out to end Kerala juggernaut

A desperate Jamshedpur FC will eye nothing but a win as they host Kerala Blasters in a Hero Indian Super League clash here on Sunday. Jamshedpur are winless in six games now and lost their last three games which has put them in a precarious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020