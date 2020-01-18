Gujjar leaders meet officials to discuss community-specific issues

The members of Gujjar community, led by their leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, on Saturday held a meeting with state chief secretary and other officials to discuss about various community-related issues. In the meeting chaired by Chief Secretary D B Gupta, the community members were informed that the state government has already issued a notification for not conducting any survey to include Gujars in OBC reservation list, said officials.

The review of cases related to recruitment under a five-per cent quota scheme for more backward classes (MBC) were among other issues discussed in the meeting, said officials. PTI SDA RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.