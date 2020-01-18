Left Menu
Gujjar leaders meet officials to discuss community-specific issues

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 19:41 IST
  • Created: 18-01-2020 19:41 IST
The members of Gujjar community, led by their leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, on Saturday held a meeting with state chief secretary and other officials to discuss about various community-related issues. In the meeting chaired by Chief Secretary D B Gupta, the community members were informed that the state government has already issued a notification for not conducting any survey to include Gujars in OBC reservation list, said officials.

The review of cases related to recruitment under a five-per cent quota scheme for more backward classes (MBC) were among other issues discussed in the meeting, said officials. PTI SDA RAX

