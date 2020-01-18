Man, accused murdering senior cop in Arunachal Pradesh, killed

A man, carrying a bounty for the alleged murder of a senior police officer over two years back, was killed in an encounter in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district on Saturday, officials said. Tagyung Yangfo alias Jombo Yangfo was accused of killing deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bomto Kamdak in August 2016, they said.

Yangfo was killed in a gunfight with the police at Rama Camp in Dirang area when a police team asked him to surrender but he started firing, Director General of Police RP Upadhyay told reporters. The police fired back in self-defence, in which he sustained bullet injuries and died on the way to a hospital, he said..

