Man booked for rape

A 20-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping the wife of a police constable in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police said on Saturday. The 40-year-old woman, a Dalit, lodged an FIR against the accused with Thatipur police station against the accused, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said.

The complainant stated the accused had spiked her drink on August 9 last year and taken her to Sant Kabir Nagar in UP. "She was held hostage there and raped by the accused for about six months," the officer said, adding that the woman's husband had then lodged a missing person complaint.

The officer said the victim approached the police on Friday after reaching Gwalior. The accused has been booked under the charge of rape and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

No arrest is made yet..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.